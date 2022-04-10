Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 101.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
