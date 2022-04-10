Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 101.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.