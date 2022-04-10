Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.