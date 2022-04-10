Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Eargo stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.12. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $58.12.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

