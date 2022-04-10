Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 123 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.