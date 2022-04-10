Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $4,996,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $339.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

