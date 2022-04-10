AGF Investments LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP raised its position in Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Booking by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,300.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,355.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

