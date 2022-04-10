AGF Investments LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.