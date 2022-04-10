AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 95,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

