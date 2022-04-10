AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $220.16 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

