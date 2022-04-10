5,610 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.32 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

