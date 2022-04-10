6 Meridian Makes New $236,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

CCS opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.