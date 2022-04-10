6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 4,164 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

