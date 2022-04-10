6 Meridian Invests $226,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SJI stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.