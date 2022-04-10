6 Meridian Buys Shares of 5,649 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
