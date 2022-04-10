-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NCMI opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

