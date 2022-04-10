Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). High Tide reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

HITI stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

