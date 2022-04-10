Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million.

PDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,614.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

