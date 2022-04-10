Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 148,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.