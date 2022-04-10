FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.86.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

