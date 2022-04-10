Efforce Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Efforce has a market cap of $78.88 million and approximately $780,836.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efforce Coin Profile

Efforce is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io . Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

