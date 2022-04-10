Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,599 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,481,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.