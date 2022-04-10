Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,062 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $152.45 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

