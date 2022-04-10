Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 703,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 422.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 422,032 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Xometry by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 111,542 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,557 shares of company stock worth $4,234,911 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $35.62 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.