Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

