AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 461,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

VIRT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

