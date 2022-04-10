AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $449.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

