AGF Investments Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

