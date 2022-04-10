Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $557.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $542.82 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.