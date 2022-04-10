Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.