AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

