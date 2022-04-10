AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.