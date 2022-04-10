IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $547.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

