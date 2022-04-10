Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $803,000 in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.50% of Real Good Food at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have commented on RGF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

