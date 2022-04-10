Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

