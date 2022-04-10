Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 9,975 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

