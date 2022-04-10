Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.94 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

