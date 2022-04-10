Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,520,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,029,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last 90 days.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

