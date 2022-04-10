i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.32% of i3 Verticals worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $854.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

