Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.46 Million in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.15% of AirSculpt Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AIRS opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

