Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

