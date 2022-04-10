Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.

About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

