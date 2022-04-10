Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.14

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.91. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 565,594 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 7,273.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 912,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $7,295,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.