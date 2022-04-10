Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $98.20

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

