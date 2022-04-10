The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.47

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.47 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.98). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.94), with a volume of 24,400 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.76.

In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,196.72).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

