Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.45

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and traded as high as $59.44. Dollarama shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 526 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

