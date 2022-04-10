The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 9,524 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

