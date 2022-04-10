Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 958,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,640 shares during the period.

VVR stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

