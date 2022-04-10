Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 958,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,640 shares during the period.

VVR stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.