Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 13,924 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $8.54 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

