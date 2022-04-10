Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 26,435 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.