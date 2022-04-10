WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHCR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

